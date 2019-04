Gov’t Pledges Not To Disclose Cyberbreach Info To Watchdog

Law360, London (April 26, 2019, 12:52 PM BST) -- The U.K. government’s cybersecurity agency has told companies that it will not disclose information about data breaches to Britain’s privacy regulator as it attempts to persuade businesses to communicate details of cyberattacks...

To view the full article, register now.