High Court To Mull IBM Workers' ERISA Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a Second Circuit decision that revived a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action brought by IBM workers who claim their retirement savings shouldn't have been parked in overvalued IBM stock. IBM's retirement plans committee asked the high court in March to review the ruling, which came down in December and surprised many management-side attorneys, who told Law360 they had grown used to seeing so-called stock-drop cases dismissed after the Supreme Court’s Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer decision. That 2014 ruling made it tougher for workers to prevail on claims that failure to remove company...

