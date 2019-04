Berkshire Offers $10B To Back Occidental's Anadarko Bid

Law360 (April 30, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is prepared to invest $10 billion in Occidental if the interloper’s efforts to woo Anadarko away from its announced Chevron deal are successful, the oil and gas...

