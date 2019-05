Axel Springer Sells Stake In Vacation Rental Biz For $202M

Law360 (May 1, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- German digital publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday said it will sell off its majority stake in online vacation rental portal @Leisure Group, striking a €180 million ($202.4 million) deal with OYO...

To view the full article, register now.