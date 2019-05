Sucharow Tells Jury In SEC Suit He Saw 'Garbage,' Not Fraud

Law360, New York (May 1, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Class action lawyer Larry Sucharow told a Manhattan jury Wednesday he feared a “run on the bank” if he pulled his $500,000 stake from American Growth Funding II, but didn't think...

To view the full article, register now.