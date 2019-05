Hogan Lovells Leads Marvell Tech's $452M Aquantia Buy

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor manufacturing company Marvell Technology Group, led by Hogan Lovells, said Monday it will acquire ethernet connectivity company Aquantia in a deal worth about $452 million.



The deal, which has been...

