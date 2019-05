Real Estate Rumors: Andover, Santander, Industrious

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Andover Properties has purchased a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, self-storage facility from BBX Capital Corp. for $12.35 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for a 111,027-square-foot...

To view the full article, register now.