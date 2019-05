Chevron Refuses To Beat Occidental's $38B Bid For Anadarko

Law360 (May 9, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Chevron refused Thursday to top Occidental's competing $38 billion cash-and-stock bid for Anadarko, contending that a sweetened proposal would irresponsibly “erode” shareholder value and allowing Occidental's offer to move forward....

