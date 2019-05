Guns N' Roses TM Suit Seeks Slash Of 'Guns N Rosé' Ale

Law360 (May 9, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Guns N’ Roses is taking a brewery down to litigation city, alleging Thursday in California federal court that CANarchy Brewery Collective LLC is ripping off the rock band’s trademarks with its...

To view the full article, register now.