9 Firms To Steer 6 IPOs Raising $4.7B Led By Avantor

Law360 (May 10, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Nine firms will steer six initial public offerings estimated to raise nearly $4.7 billion during the week of May 13, led by a private equity-backed chemicals company, plus a residential mortgage-focused...

To view the full article, register now.