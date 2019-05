Coke Pays $2.5M To Settle Suit Over Ginger Ale Labels

Law360 (May 10, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. has agreed to a roughly $2.5 million deal to settle claims that the "made with real ginger" labeling on its Seagram's ginger ale is misleading, the last in...

To view the full article, register now.