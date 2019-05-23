Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Broadcaster Joins Salvi Schostok In Outreach Role

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC has hired veteran Chicago broadcaster Bruce Wolf as an outreach attorney, where he'll help beef up the firm's attorney relationships and client referrals and return to his roots as a personal injury attorney.

Wolf, best known in the Chicago area as a longtime sportscaster on local television and radio stations, called himself an "old rookie" in an interview Thursday with Law360. He recalled how he attempted to mix journalism and the law in the early years of his career, balancing microphones on top of Black's Law Dictionary and rushing off to court after a radio broadcast....

