Schwab Leans On Lamps Plus In Push To Sink 401(k) Class

Law360 (May 16, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent Lamps Plus Inc. ruling supports Charles Schwab Corp.'s argument that class arbitration is off the table for workers claiming the money manager used its 401(k) plan...

To view the full article, register now.