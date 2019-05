Drinker Biddle Adds Kelley Drye Atty To Class Action Group

Law360 (May 17, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has added the former co-chair of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP’s class action practice to its class action team.



Drinker Biddle said ex-Kelley Drye partner Jeffrey...

To view the full article, register now.