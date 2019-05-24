What Attys Need To Know As Landmark Opioid Trial Begins

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Two decades into a coast-to-coast overdose epidemic, Big Pharma on Tuesday faces an opioid crisis reckoning, with Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals squaring off against Oklahoma's attorney general in a historic trial with multibillion-dollar implications for corporate coffers and addiction treatment. Barring eleventh-hour settlements, the showdown in state court in Norman, home of the University of Oklahoma, will be the first of roughly 2,000 opioid lawsuits filed by state and local governments to go to trial. It's a milestone for the nationwide litigation wave, which blames the pharmaceutical industry for pervasive drug abuse linked to 400,000 deaths involving prescription and...

