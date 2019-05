Loeb & Loeb Nabs Ex-Mitchell Silberberg Corporate Pro In LA

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has hired a former Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP transactional lawyer with more than two decades of experience guiding business clients through acquisitions, buyouts and restructurings, expanding...

To view the full article, register now.