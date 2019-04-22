State Agencies Back HUD In Tribe Mortgage Fight

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Several state housing finance agencies have asked a federal court to let them weigh in on a Utah tribe’s bid for an injunction preventing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from implementing certain updated documentation requirements for federally insured mortgages. The Cedar Band of Paiutes — one of five bands that comprise the federally recognized Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah — and its Cedar Band Corp. and CBC Mortgage Agency are challenging an April mortgagee letter from HUD. The Band claims that with the letter, the agency is improperly imposing new regulations that will harm its ability to provide down...

