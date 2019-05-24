Winston & Strawn ERISA Partner Joins Jenner & Block

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An employment and benefits attorney who spent his whole career at Winston & Strawn LLP has made the jump to Jenner & Block LLP, where he will bring nearly three decades of litigation experience to the firm's Chicago office as a partner in the ERISA litigation group. Joseph J. Torres started at Jenner & Block on May 14, setting up a desk at a new firm for the first time since 1990. The attorney has worked on management-side labor and employment issues for the duration of his 29-year career and spent the last roughly 18 years concentrating on Employee Retirement Income...

