Fortnite Gamer's Suit Puts Pressure On Esports Contracts

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The new suit by professional Fortnite player Tfue accusing his esports team FaZe Clan of unlawfully acting as his de facto agent has raised the question of whether gamers should be entitled to the same agent protections as actors and artists in the traditional entertainment industry. “Everyone was speeding, but FaZe got pulled over,” said attorney Ryan Morrison, a founding partner of Morrison Rothman LLP who represents esports gamers. Esports teams like FaZe Clan sign gamers who specialize in different video games and provide the players with benefits and resources such as housing and high-speed Internet. In exchange, gamers typically compete...

