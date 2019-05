Kenneth Feinberg Tapped To Mediate Monsanto Roundup MDL

Law360, San Francisco (May 22, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday appointed former Sept. 11th Victim Compensation Fund special master Kenneth Feinberg to help mediate a deal in multidistrict litigation involving 1,300 suits alleging Monsanto's Roundup causes cancer...

