9th Circ. OKs Atty Sanctions For 'Frivolous' Deere Loan Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed revised monetary sanctions imposed on attorneys who filed "frivolous claims" alleging that the credit services arm of Deere & Co. required different minimum loan amounts for white- and Latino-owned businesses, finding the new sanction amounts to be appropriate and fully explained. The three-judge appellate panel affirmed the Eastern District of Washington’s order that attorneys Dean Browning Webb and Scott Erik Stafne must pay $69,254 to Deere Credit Inc. and related entities and $8,564 to two individuals who purportedly were also part of the alleged criminal scheme, after the lawyers entered the claims as part of filings that...

