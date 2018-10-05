$3.5M Settlement Approved in Eaton Vance 401(k) Case

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $3.45 million deal to settle claims that investment management company Eaton Vance stuffed its own poorly performing, expensive mutual funds into its 401(k) plan even though better funds were available. U.S. District Judge William G. Young gave his blessing Wednesday to the settlement after an initial review, laying the path for about 2,600 people who have participated in Eaton Vance's 401(k) plan — workers, former workers and their beneficiaries — to get paid. For the purposes of the settlement, Judge Young certified former Eaton Vance employee Shannon Price as the class representative and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS