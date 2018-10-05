Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$3.5M Settlement Approved in Eaton Vance 401(k) Case

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $3.45 million deal to settle claims that investment management company Eaton Vance stuffed its own poorly performing, expensive mutual funds into its 401(k) plan even though better funds were available.

U.S. District Judge William G. Young gave his blessing Wednesday to the settlement after an initial review, laying the path for about 2,600 people who have participated in Eaton Vance's 401(k) plan — workers, former workers and their beneficiaries — to get paid.

For the purposes of the settlement, Judge Young certified former Eaton Vance employee Shannon Price as the class representative and...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Date Filed

October 5, 2018

