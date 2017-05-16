Feds Say Firm Can't Intervene In Texas Ponzi Scheme Case

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The government has asked a Texas federal court to remove a San Antonio law firm from a dispute over the assets of a businessman convicted of helping to run a Ponzi scheme, saying the firm has no direct claim over the property at issue in the case. In a motion Wednesday, the government argued that although The Smeberg Law Firm PLLC has several "tangential" connections to the case, it has no direct claim on a property owned by Gary L. Cain, which the government has asked the court to prevent Cain from selling. Rather, the motion argued, the Smeberg firm's only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS