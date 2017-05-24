Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Scratches USCIS Policy For Foreign Military Recuits

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge vacated a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy delaying citizenship applications for foreign military recruits until it receives a "suitability determination" from the U.S. Army, saying USCIS has wrongly used those determinations in place of its own judgment.

USCIS' July 2017 policy, holding off on processing naturalization applications of military recruits who enlisted through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest, or MAVNI, program until it receives a "military service suitability determination" from the Army, is "arbitrary and capricious," in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle ruled Wednesday....

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

May 24, 2017

