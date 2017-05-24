Judge Scratches USCIS Policy For Foreign Military Recuits

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge vacated a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy delaying citizenship applications for foreign military recruits until it receives a "suitability determination" from the U.S. Army, saying USCIS has wrongly used those determinations in place of its own judgment. USCIS' July 2017 policy, holding off on processing naturalization applications of military recruits who enlisted through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest, or MAVNI, program until it receives a "military service suitability determination" from the Army, is "arbitrary and capricious," in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle ruled Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS