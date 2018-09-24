Illinois Workers Fight Bid To Ax Biometrics Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of workers asked an Illinois federal judge to reject a software company’s bid to dismiss a suit alleging the firm violated the state’s biometric privacy law by failing to ask for employees’ consent to use their fingerprints as part of a timekeeping system. The workers fired back at Unifocus LLC’s argument that the court doesn’t have personal jurisdiction over the company because it has never conducted business in Illinois, arguing that the timekeeping system was used in Chicago and the firm has marketed its biometric timekeeping products in the state, Wednesday’s filing noted. Named plaintiff Joseph Duron had...

