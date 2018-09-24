Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Illinois Workers Fight Bid To Ax Biometrics Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of workers asked an Illinois federal judge to reject a software company’s bid to dismiss a suit alleging the firm violated the state’s biometric privacy law by failing to ask for employees’ consent to use their fingerprints as part of a timekeeping system.

The workers fired back at Unifocus LLC’s argument that the court doesn’t have personal jurisdiction over the company because it has never conducted business in Illinois, arguing that the timekeeping system was used in Chicago and the firm has marketed its biometric timekeeping products in the state, Wednesday’s filing noted.

Named plaintiff Joseph Duron had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

890(Other Statutory Actions)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 24, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular