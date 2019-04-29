Mass. Judge Says ICE Court Arrest Policy Can Stoke Fear

Law360, Boston (May 23, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said Thursday she could buy into an argument by a pair of Boston-area district attorneys that a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement directive allowing for civil arrests in courthouses could make undocumented immigrants afraid to show up to court, even without specific examples. As the DAs sparred in court with the federal government over a motion for a preliminary injunction to halt the ICE courthouse arrest practice, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani pushed back on an argument that the state prosecutors’ case is entirely speculative without witnesses to say they are too scared to come to court for...

