Investors Ask 11th Circ. To Revive Ocwen Omissions Suit

Law360, Miami (June 12, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Investors tried Wednesday to revive a securities fraud class suit accusing Ocwen Financial Group of issuing misleading statements about its regulatory compliance, but an Eleventh Circuit panel appeared skeptical that the statements in question were nothing more than nonactionable corporate puffery. In oral arguments in Miami, Ian Berg of Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP, who argued on behalf of lead investor the University of Puerto Rico Retirement System, urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse the dismissal of the suit because though Ocwen acknowledged to investors that it was having issues with regulators, it did not disclose that the proprietary software at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS