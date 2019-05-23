NJ Atty Can't Keep Enhanced Fee In Personal Injury Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An attorney lost his bid to keep an additional $28,000 from a car crash settlement that already entitled him to about $136,000 when a New Jersey appeals court said Thursday that the case was “not an exceptional or difficult” one that required the enhanced fee. The two-judge appellate panel upheld trial court rulings ordering Conrad J. Benedetto to return the $28,000 to his former client, Maureen McGuigan, following a $425,000 settlement in her personal injury action. It found the court was right to reverse the award since the lawyer did not properly serve McGuigan with the motion for an enhanced fee....

