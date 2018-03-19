Weinstein Co. Must Wait On Bid To Hire More Counsel

Law360, Wilmington (May 23, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday put off The Weinstein Co.'s bid to hire Bernstein Litowitz as special litigation counsel, saying she didn't want to saddle the estate with the expense until a global settlement of sexual misconduct claims against Harvey Weinstein became final. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said that because the movie studio has filed a motion to convert the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation, she did not want the estate to bear the cost of retaining Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP before the conversion motion is heard in early June,...

