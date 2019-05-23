Banker Charged With Trying To Bribe Way Into Trump Admin

Law360, New York (May 23, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Chicago banker Stephen M. Calk with bribery on Thursday, accusing the ally of President Donald Trump of trying to bribe incarcerated former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort with $16 million of loans to get a top administration post. Stephen Calk, CEO of Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday after being charged with bribery. (Pete Brush | Law360) Calk, 54, allegedly committed the crime while beginning in mid-2016 while working as CEO of Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, a lender he founded. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman, entered a not guilty...

