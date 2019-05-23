Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Banker Charged With Trying To Bribe Way Into Trump Admin

Law360, New York (May 23, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Chicago banker Stephen M. Calk with bribery on Thursday, accusing the ally of President Donald Trump of trying to bribe incarcerated former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort with $16 million of loans to get a top administration post.

Stephen Calk, CEO of Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday after being charged with bribery. (Pete Brush | Law360) Calk, 54, allegedly committed the crime beginning in mid-2016 while working as CEO of Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, a lender he founded. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman, entered a not guilty plea,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular