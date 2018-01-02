Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Retirees' High Court Review Bid A Long Shot, Honeywell Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Honeywell urged the Eighth Circuit on Thursday not to put a hold on a ruling that gave the company a green light to cut off early retirees' health benefits, saying the retirees' effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case probably won't succeed.

Honeywell International Inc. said in an opposition filing that there's no reason to grant the retirees' Wednesday motion to hold off on issuing a mandate in the case — which would send the suit back to a Minnesota federal judge — until they have a chance to petition the Supreme Court.

"It is not reasonably...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3791 Employee Retirement Income Security

Date Filed

January 2, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular