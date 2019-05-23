Sens. Push Bills Tackling Internet Of Things, Telemed

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Bipartisan groups of U.S. senators have introduced two telecom-related bills, one gearing up for issues tied to the fast-emerging "internet of things" and the other to push technology-based medicine in rural areas. On Wednesday, Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., filed the Developing and Growing the Internet of Things Act. Called the DIGIT Act for short, the bill would convene a working group of federal entities and private-sector stakeholders to provide recommendations to Congress on how to facilitate the growth of internet-connected technologies, the lawmakers said. The same bill passed the Senate unanimously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS