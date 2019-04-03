Horse Racing Co. Must Pay $1.6M For Labor, H-2B Violations

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New York thoroughbred horse racing trainer must part with over $1.6 million, after the U.S. Department of Labor discovered that his company had underpaid 150 of its employees, including its migrant workers, in violation of federal labor laws and the H-2B visa program regulations, the DOL said Wednesday. Chad C. Brown Inc., named for its owner, will pay $622,009.90 in back wages, damages and civil penalties under a May 13 consent judgment handed down in a New York federal court, plus more than $995,000 in back wages and penalties as part of a separate H-2B compliance agreement, according to the...

