Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Horse Racing Co. Must Pay $1.6M For Labor, H-2B Violations

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New York thoroughbred horse racing trainer must part with over $1.6 million, after the U.S. Department of Labor discovered that his company had underpaid 150 of its employees, including its migrant workers, in violation of federal labor laws and the H-2B visa program regulations, the DOL said Wednesday.

Chad C. Brown Inc., named for its owner, will pay $622,009.90 in back wages, damages and civil penalties under a May 13 consent judgment handed down in a New York federal court, plus more than $995,000 in back wages and penalties as part of a separate H-2B compliance agreement, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 3, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular