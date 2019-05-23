Ill. High Court Upholds Chicago's Food Truck Ordinances

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Chicago can require food trucks to be parked far from brick-and-mortar restaurants because restaurants are an essential part of its economy, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. And the city can require food trucks to install GPS devices because it allows Chicago to easily find a truck’s location for health inspections and emergencies, the court said in a unanimous ruling. The court upheld two city ordinances against a challenge from LMP Services, a corporation owned by Laura Pekarik, who began operating a cupcake food truck in the Chicago area in 2011 and argues the rules are anti-competitive. The court said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS