Calif. Closer To Allowing NCAA Athlete Name, Image Pay

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The NCAA may be forced to deal with players earning money from their names, images and likenesses whether it wants to or not, after a California bill to allow players to sign sponsorships and endorsements cleared a key legislative hurdle this week. The California Senate on Wednesday voted 31-4 to pass a bill to allow college athletes in the state to earn income from endorsements or sponsorships despite rules prohibiting such income. The move sends the bill to the state Assembly for review. National Collegiate Athletic Association rules prohibit college athletes from being paid for playing their sport and prohibits the athletes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS