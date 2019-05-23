EU Regulators Were OK To Clear VodafoneZiggo, Court Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The European Commission rightly cleared Vodafone and Liberty Global's creation of their VodafoneZiggo joint venture supplying mobile, internet and television service in the Netherlands, Europe's top appeals court ruled Thursday, rejecting a challenge to the clearance. The European Court of Justice rejected each argument raised against the JV by KPN BV, the largest mobile telephone operator in the Netherlands. The commission, the high court said, didn't get the relevant market wrong, didn't wrongly assess the "vertical effects" of a merger combining Liberty Global's sports channel and Vodafone's mobile network and customers, and didn't fail to sufficiently justify its reasoning. KPN had...

