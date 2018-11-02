Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFL Player Wants Cash Advance Contract Tossed

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Former NFL player Toby Wright asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to toss his agreement with Thrivest Specialty Funding LLC, arguing that both the judge and the Third Circuit had said such agreements assigning part of NFL players' concussion-related settlements to third-party funders were void.

Thrivest filed the suit in November to try to pull Wright into arbitration over the dispute, but Wright said Thursday that under both a December 2017 ruling by U.S. District Judge Anita Brody and an April 2019 opinion from the Third Circuit upholding most of Judge Brody's ruling, his agreement to give Thrivest $570,000 of...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Arbitration

Judge

Date Filed

November 2, 2018

Law Firms

