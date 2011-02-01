Donziger Held In Contempt In $9.5B Chevron Ecuador Fight

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Thursday imposed sanctions on suspended attorney Steven Donziger, who helped secure a fraudulent $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp. in Ecuador, saying Donziger had blatantly ignored the court's orders forbidding him from profiting from the award. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in an order on several motions for contempt that the evidence showed Donziger had made at least $2.3 million by selling portions of his 6.5% contingency fee to investors, much of which he used to pay personal expenses, in violation of a court order to turn over his rights to the Ecuador...

