Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Donziger Held In Contempt In $9.5B Chevron Ecuador Fight

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Thursday imposed sanctions on suspended attorney Steven Donziger, who helped secure a fraudulent $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp. in Ecuador, saying Donziger had blatantly ignored the court's orders forbidding him from profiting from the award.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in an order on several motions for contempt that the evidence showed Donziger had made at least $2.3 million by selling portions of his 6.5% contingency fee to investors, much of which he used to pay personal expenses, in violation of a court order to turn over his rights to the Ecuador...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 1, 2011

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular