PE-Backed Endeavor Group Files $100M IPO Led By 2 Firms

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed entertainment giant Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. filed an initial public offering on Thursday, listing a preliminary funding target of $100 million, under guidance from Latham & Watkins LLP, with Ropes & Gray LLP counseling the underwriters. Companies going public often list $100 million as a placeholder figure in order to calculate fees, but they can significantly raise their funding target as the IPO moves forward and more precise deal terms are announced. Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO-focused exchange-traded funds, estimated on Thursday that Endeavor could ultimately raise $1 billion. Beverly Hills, California-based Endeavor, backed by private equity firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS