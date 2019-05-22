Mo. Farmers’ Pipeline Fight Moved To Federal Court

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Missouri federal court is the new home for a lawsuit brought by eight groups of property owners who claim a pipeline company and construction firm damaged their farmland and took more property for a construction project than initially allowed. Spire STL Pipeline LLC, with consent from general contractor Michels Corp., on May 22 removed the present case from a state circuit court to federal court, saying it requires the interpretation of federal laws and directly relates to a ruling by the Federal Energy Resource Commission and a federal court order allowing the companies to access land for the pipeline. "The allegations of...

