Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Blue Shield False Ad Trial Split To Avoid Jury Confusion

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An upcoming trial over class claims that Blue Shield of California falsely markets its "Vital Shield" health care plan was divided on Thursday, after a Los Angeles judge said he must first interpret the policy contract in the trial's first phase to avoid jury confusion.

Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle acknowledged that, while there is a risk the parties will have to present the same evidence twice, he said there is a greater risk that a potential jury could end up hearing evidence that needs to be excluded about the policy contract, which would create "undo confusion."

In the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular