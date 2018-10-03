Prosecutors Get More Time In Ng's 1MDB Fraud Case

Law360, New York (May 23, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Thursday gave prosecutors more time to prepare for the trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng on charges of orchestrating a multibillion-dollar fraud on a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, after the government said it was busy copying millions of digital documents onto hard drives and sending them to Ng's lawyers. Attorneys updated U.S. Judge Margo K. Brodie on the progress of the case Thursday. During the hearing, Judge Brodie granted the government's request for another month and a half to make progress after prosecutors described their trove of documentary evidence in the case, which accuses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS