Levi & Korsinsky Snags Lead In Investor's Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- New York City-based law firm Levi & Korsinsky LLP has been named lead counsel in a stock-drop suit against Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer United Microelectronics Corp., according to an order issued Thursday by the New York federal court overseeing the case.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero appointed investor Mark Nelson as lead plaintiff in the proposed class action. Nelson is represented by Levi & Korsinsky's Eduard Korsinsky, court records show.

Several other investors had asked the court to be named the lead, but Nelson argued that he was the "most adequate plaintiff" because he lost the most money after United Microelectronics and...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

March 14, 2019

