Levi & Korsinsky Snags Lead In Investor's Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- New York City-based law firm Levi & Korsinsky LLP has been named lead counsel in a stock-drop suit against Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer United Microelectronics Corp., according to an order issued Thursday by the New York federal court overseeing the case. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero appointed investor Mark Nelson as lead plaintiff in the proposed class action. Nelson is represented by Levi & Korsinsky's Eduard Korsinsky, court records show. Several other investors had asked the court to be named the lead, but Nelson argued that he was the "most adequate plaintiff" because he lost the most money after United Microelectronics and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS