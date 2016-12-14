Ex-Platinum CFO Troubled By Business Methods, Jury Hears

Law360, New York (May 23, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A former chief financial officer of Platinum Partners on Thursday told a New York federal jury weighing the fate of the hedge fund manager's former top executives of his unease with the company's problematic business practices and lack of cash to fund operations and pay back investors. Daniel Mandelbaum, 42, took the witness stand in the late afternoon in the monthlong trial of Platinum founder Mark Nordlicht, former co-chief investment officer David Levy and ex-chief financial officer Joseph SanFilippo, who stand accused of defrauding investors. Mandelbaum, who said he worked at Platinum for a scant 9 1/2 months, testified of how...

