Rights Group Wants ICE Sanctioned For ‘Atrocious’ Conduct

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A civil rights nonprofit has urged a Colorado federal judge to sanction the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for displaying “atrocious litigation conduct” by making it complete a “word search” to find documents about conditions at two immigrant detention centers. The Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center had filed a Freedom of Information Act suit in February 2018 against the DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The group alleged that ICE has been stonewalling efforts to obtain documents related to the deaths of two immigrants while they were in U.S. custody, as well as policies about the medical and mental...

