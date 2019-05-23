Serial ADA-Filing Atty Accused Of Filing False Tax Returns

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Sacramento-area attorney, known for suing thousands of small businesses under federal and California disabilities laws, has been hit with a federal indictment over allegedly underreporting the taxable income he received from his settlements, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Scott Norris Johnson, 57, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of making and subscribing false tax returns, according to the seven-page indictment filed in California federal court. Prosecutors allege that Norris, a quadriplegic, has filed thousands of lawsuits — naming himself as the plaintiff — citing claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990,...

