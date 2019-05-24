Law360's Tort Report: Personal Injury & Med Mal News In Brief

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina jury's $33.6 million verdict against a trucking company, changes to Washington state's wrongful death law and a former reality TV hunk's wrongful death settlement star in Law360’s Tort Report this week, an occasional feature that compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news items that may have flown under the radar. Injured South Carolina Father, Son Win $33.6M in Big Rig Collision Suit A South Carolina state jury has awarded $33.6 million in a suit accusing a commercial trucking company driver of negligently rear-ending a vehicle causing a father and son to suffer severe and permanent injuries, according to court...

