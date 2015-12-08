Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Porsche Wants Out Of VW Emissions RICO Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Porsche AG said it's being unfairly lumped in with other manufacturers in the Volkswagen family who were sued by car dealers over the diesel emissions scandal, insisting it's just a victim of “guilt by association,” the company argued in a motion to dismiss the suit.

Porsche said the dealers’ consolidated class complaint should be dismissed from multidistrict litigation involving the “clean diesel” scandal because the dealers don’t assign specific allegations to Porsche, but instead repeat general allegations about a series of car manufacturer defendants.

The dealers brought Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations claims against a number of manufacturers including Volkswagen AG,...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Date Filed

December 8, 2015

