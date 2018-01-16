AMD Gets Investor Suit Over Chip Flaw Axed

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a stock-drop suit filed against Advanced Micro Devices Inc. after a revelation that its chips were more vulnerable to a security flaw, finding the investors hadn't shown that risk disclosures were false or misleading. U.S. District Court Judge Edward J. Davila on Thursday dismissed the proposed class action, which stemmed from a 1% drop in the price of AMD shares following the company's January 2018 admission that its computer chips were vulnerable to both variants of the Spectre flaw that exposes passwords and other sensitive data to third parties. AMD allegedly misled shareholders for a...

